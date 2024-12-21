Houston Astros Predicted To Keep Framber Valdez Despite Wild Offseason
It has been a very busy offseason for the Houston Astros, as their team is going to look much different in 2025.
After losing to the Detroit Tigers in the American League Wild Card round, the Astros seemingly entered the winter looking to really shake things up.
Due to likely financial constraints coming up with their payroll, Houston sent shockwaves through the league when they traded Kyle Tucker to the Chicago Cubs.
Dealing him made it seem like the team was going to be retooling things, as they acquired two third basemen in the trade package which indicated the end of the Alex Bregman era.
However, since that trade, they seemingly had an agreement in place for Nolan Arenado, which was blocked by the talented third baseman before they turned around and handed a lucrative contract to first baseman Christian Walker.
After shipping their superstar outfielder out of town, it appeared that another impending free agent after the season, Framber Valdez, would be made available as well.
But, those rumors have recently cooled.
Zachary D. Rymer of Bleacher Report predicted the Astros won’t be trading their ace, but he did highlight that the lefty would be a very appealing piece if they changed their minds.
“Nonetheless, a Valdez trade has to be taken seriously because of the cost the Astros could cut. The lefty is projected to make $17.8 million in 2025. To be sure, this is bargain money for a guy who's been a top-of-the-rotation mainstay for five seasons. Valdez boasts a 3.12 ERA since 2020, with three times as many strikeouts as walks and the second-most ground-ball outs of any pitcher. In the Tucker trade, the Astros leveraged a star's walk year for two major leaguers and a top prospect. A Valdez trade could potentially bring back a similar return.”
With how the offseason has been going for Houston, anything feels possible at this point.
The recent signing of Walker and pursuit of Arenado shows the Astros are still trying to win in 2025, just with a different roster.
The talented southpaw was one of the best in the league in 2024, as he was the clear ace of the staff. Last season, he totaled a 15-7 record and 2.91 ERA.
As a free agent at the end of the 2025 campaign, Houston is likely to have to make a decision on his future soon.
If they decide to move on from their ace, the return like in the Tucker trade will be a significant one.
Furthermore, while he might be staying for now, anything is possible with the Astros as of late.