Houston Astros Legend Roy Oswalt Likes What Team Got Back for Kyle Tucker
There were certainly a lot of Houston Astros fans surprised when news broke that Kyle Tucker had been traded to a different team.
As yet another homegrown player who had emerged into one of the game's brightest stars, the possibility of not having him during this championship window when he still had another year left under club control didn't seem to be a possibility.
But, like all forward-thinking executives have to do, Dana Brown made the tough decision to trade away the elite outfielder and get back a return since they likely wouldn't have been able to re-sign him next offseason.
The Astros brought in 2024 All-Star Isaac Paredes, Major League pitcher Hayden Wesneski and prospect Cam Smith, who is now ranked No. 1 in their pipeline.
It's a solid return for Houston considering Tucker has just one season with the Chicago Cubs before he hits the open market.
Despite that, though, there are some detractors of this move.
Certainly that subsect of the fan base will get louder if the Astros struggle next season and aren't able to win the division.
But, franchise legend Roy Oswalt isn't one who is critical of this trade, posting on his social media account that he likes what Houston got back in this blockbuster.
Knowing what the Astros know, which is they likely would have lost Tucker and only gotten back a compensation draft pick when he signed with is new team next offseason, it's hard to not like what they got in return.
Some may have wanted more, but with teams around the league understanding he's a one-year rental, they weren't going to give up the farm for Tucker.
Getting back Paredes, who, like Oswalt pointed out should have a very productive time in Houston, along with Wesneski, will help this version of the team win in 2025.
Smith is the cherry on top, and someone who could actually be the deciding factor in if the Astros fleeced the Cubs in this deal or not.