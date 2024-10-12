Houston Astros Legendary Pitcher Predicted to Receive 1-Year Deal
The Houston Astros will likely look very different in 2025 than they did both in 2024 and really over their entire run of success.
Houston has dominated the American League for the better part of the last decade, going to seven straight ALCS, four World Series, and winning two championships. A huge part of that success has been veteran three-time Cy Young Award winner Justin Verlander. Ever since the team acquired Verlander prior to the 2017 trade deadline, the legend has been a massive part of the Astros' accomplishments.
After signing with the Mets in 2023, Verlander returned to the Astros the same season via trade and continued to be productive, but 2024 was a rough season for him at the age of 41. Struggling through injuries, Verlander put up the worst season of his career in 17 appearances and was left off the team's playoff roster. Now facing free agency, he becomes a name that Houston has a massive decision to make on.
The days of the hurler receiving long-term, big money deals are gone as he will turn 42 in February. In all likelihood, if Verlander wants to return and play another season, it's going to have to be on a one-year deal. Spotrac currently estimates Verlander's market values at just under $14 million on a one-year deal, something the Astros wouldn't necessarily turn their nose at.
Houston must ask themselves what direction they want to take. With franchise core third baseman Alex Bregman also set for free agency - and due to receive a hefty deal - the Astros are either going to have to try to run it back with the same core and re-tool some things or commit to what at this point looks like it could be a full rebuild.
What they decide to do with Verlander will be a telling sign of what's to come within the organization. Of course, the team's hopes of contending in 2025 don't rely on Verlander by any means, but if the team does choose to let him walk, it feels like it will be a proverbial turning of the page from what has been the most successful era in team history.