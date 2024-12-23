Houston Astros Might Have To Wait Until Trade Deadline To Land Nolan Arenado
The Houston Astros attempted to trade for Nolan Arenado earlier in the month, but the future Hall of Famer declined the deal.
Arenado has a no-trade clause and can veto any trade the St. Louis Cardinals attempt to make involving him.
Since then, the Astros agreed to a deal with first baseman Christian Walker, meaning Isaac Paredes will definitely play third base.
Does Houston even need Arenado at this point?
Well, it's possible.
There would be multiple things that would have to happen, but it can't be counted out.
If the Astros lineup doesn't produce at the level they expect it to, trading for Arenado would make sense if he's performing well. Where he'd play in the field would be a challenge, but they could also rotate him at designated hitter if they get desperate.
Moving Walker off first base wouldn't make sense.
He's arguably the best defensive first baseman in baseball, and his value at the position is too high to even consider it.
The same could be said for Arenado, even as he ages.
He's an elite defensive player, and if Houston trades for him, he needs to be on the field.
Defensive runs save isn't the perfect way to judge a defender, but Paredes has been a negative DRS player for much of his career, so him being the DH alongside Yordan Alvarez in this scenario would be the likeliest outcome
Whether the Astros would even consider a deal at some point remains to be seen, but according to Jim Bowden of The Athletic, there's a chance the Cardinals will wait until the trade deadline to move Arenado.
"The Athletic's Katie Woo and Chandler Rome reported that Arenado, who has a no-trade clause, nixed a possible deal with the Astros that, if approved, would have seen St. Louis pay roughly $5 million for each of the three years remaining on his contract with Houston footing the rest of the bill (approximately $45 million). The Cardinals might have to keep Arenado for the first half of the season and hope he plays better, then try to get more for him in a trade in July."
That could help St. Louis raise his value in more ways than one.
Not only would the Cardinals be eating some of his money for the first few months of the campaign, but if he plays well, a package would be much better than it currently is.
Trading for him then could be better for Houston, too.
As currently constructed, he might not be much of a fit, however, injuries happen, and if the ball club isn't playing how it's expected to, the front office would have to make a trade.