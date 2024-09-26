Houston Astros Most Important Free Agency Decision Predicted To Cost $165 Million
There seems to be a mutual interest between Alex Bregman and the Houston Astros in getting a deal done when he hits free agency this winter.
Bregman, now 30-years-old, has spent his entire career with the Astros.
While that's always important in free agency discussions, it's also important to note that in the past, Houston hasn't let that be the deciding factor in their actions.
Perhaps things will be different with Bregman, as he's been an important piece to this organization for much of the past decade, but only time will tell what they decide to do.
General manager Dana Brown spoke last week with Brian McTaggart of MLB.com, saying he talked with Bregman's agent, Scott Boras.
“We were in Anaheim the other day and I ran into [agent Scott Boras] and we started talking a little bit,” Brown said. “And we both said, ‘Look, once we get towards the end of the season and things are over, we’ll definitely engage and talk about it.’ We had a small conversation about it. Right now, we’re not in any discussions about contract offers. We both agreed we will meet back up.”
Boras being the New Mexico native's agent is an interesting part of his potential contract.
Historically speaking, Boras has found a way to get his clients paid. That wasn't the case last offseason, and some around the industry have started to believe that he doesn't have the same pull he once did.
Still, there's no debating that he's been the best agent in Major League Baseball throughout much of the past decade.
Given the interest from both Bregman and the Astros to work on a potential reunion, the issue now becomes how much money he could expect to get.
Spotrac released their market values for 2024 free agents, listing Bregman's calculated value at $165.4 million over six years.
That type of contract feels fair, as Matt Chapman recently signed a $151 million dollar deal for six seasons.
If they can find a deal in the range of $175 million, bringing him back makes sense from Houston's perspective.
If that number starts to reach the $200 million mark or above, letting him walk wouldn't be the worst idea.
Despite having a slow start to the campaign, the two-time All-Star is still slashing .257/.314/.449 with a 116 OPS+ and 26 home runs.
He owns a career OPS+ of 132, which is a good indication of the type of player he's been.
When hitters post numbers like that, they often get paid accordingly.