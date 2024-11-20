Houston Astros Named Potential Trade Fit for Dominant San Diego Padres Pitcher
This offseason is going to be a big one for the Houston Astros.
After their seven-year ALCS streak was snapped by the Detroit Tigers in the 2024 Wild Card round, they are going to have some difficult decisions to make this winter.
One of their goals could be to cut payroll, although owner Jim Crane did come out and say he's still willing to spend, which is something the fanbase wanted to hear.
Still, until that actually plays out, there is a chance they revert back to their past ways.
That could end up costing them Alex Bregman, who is set to hit free agency and could depart as his market is expected to be robust.
That would create a huge void in the lineup for them to replace, but at least they have some options they can turn to in-house with Shay Whitcomb and Zach Dezenzo slated to take over if no other moves are made.
If Bregman does leave, it would give the front office some wiggle room to add players to the roster.
One area that could use some upgrades is the bullpen.
Josh Hader had only a 0.6 WAR in his first season with the club. Ryan Pressly had a 0.4 WAR, as did Seth Martinez. Bryan Abreu and Tayler Scott were both excellent, but some reinforcements are certainly needed.
One player who could be a fit for the team is Jason Adam of the San Diego Padres.
Zachary D. Rymer of Bleacher Report named the Astros a potential trade destination for the dominant relief pitcher.
Acquired from the Tampa Bay Rays ahead of the deadline this past July, it would certainly surprise some people if the Padres looked to move him, but with a projected arbitration salary of $5.3 million, they could make him available to save some money.
That isn’t an expensive deal in any context, but things could get pricy for that franchise rather quickly.
If moving Adam means increasing their odds of retaining Tanner Scott, who was also acquired ahead of the deadline from the Miami Marlins, San Diego will think long and hard about it.
Breaking up arguably the best bullpen in baseball wouldn’t be easy, but retaining everyone will be difficult.
If moves have to be made, Houston should be ready to pounce.
Adam has been one of the most dominant bullpen arms in baseball over the last three seasons.
In 27 appearances with the Padres, he pitched 26.2 innings, recording a 1.01 ERA with 31 strikeouts, that equated to a 1.4 WAR.
It was the second time in as many years he recorded a sub-2.00 ERA.
During the 2021 campaign with the Rays, he was untouchable, posting a 1.56 ERA across 67 appearances and 63.1 innings with 75 strikeouts.