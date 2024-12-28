5 Houston Astros Prospects Most Likely To Get Called Up Next Season
The Houston Astros have been busy this winter and will already look pretty different next season, but a few emerging prospects could continue the changing of the guard.
Whether it be via trade or free agency, the Astros have shifted a lot.
After signing Christian Walker, it is unclear how much more will be done to acquire new talent.
There are a couple of intriguing prospects who could still make the jump and help improve the roster where there are still holes, namely the pitching staff and outfield.
OF Jacob Melton
He was the top prospect in the Houston farm system before they acquired Cam Smith in the Kyle Tucker trade.
While Smith is a potential future cornerstone, Jacob Melton could be ready to make an impact next season.
The 24-year-old posted a .253/.310/.426 slash line with 15 home runs and 30 stolen bases during this past campaign, and with the outfield being such a liability last year, it wouldn't be surprising to see them call on his talents to see if he can stick in the Majors.
OF Zach Cole
That is the same reasoning behind Zach Cole being on this list.
He has great power/speed potential and could be an instant impact add in the outfield.
In 2023, he posted a .258/.380/.489 slash line with 19 home runs and 37 stolen bases, so if he can come anywhere close to that in the big leagues, he would be a massive addition to a weak outfield unit.
RHP A.J. Blubaugh
The right-hander has consistently improved during his time in the minors, and he was able to produce a 3.71 ERA in 2024.
The 24-year-old could be a bullpen option next season or even backend starter if the injury issues pop up once again.
He has shown flashes of being a high strikeout player with a great fastball and slider combo.
LHP Colton Gordon
Colton Gordon is a similar case to Blubaugh, except he is a southpaw.
He has added potential as a lefty-killer out of the bullpen, so with his control improving last season, that could be enough to make him a realistic option in a situational role.
RHP Rhett Kouba
He has been close to the the MLB roster for a bit, but saw some major regression in 2024.
His ERA dropped from 3.45 to 6.43, so he has to prove that he can get back to his previous level before getting called up. If he can bounce back from an elbow injury last year, he could finally get his shot.
He is more known for his offspeed pitchers than his fastball, which is low-90s at best.