Inside the Astros

5 Houston Astros Prospects Most Likely To Get Called Up Next Season

The Houston Astros could call upon the talents of a couple pro-ready prospects to help improve the roster next season.

Dylan Sanders

Hooks batter Jacob Melton fouls off a ball during Education Day at Whataburger Field, Wednesday, May 8, 2024, in Corpus Christi, Texas.
Hooks batter Jacob Melton fouls off a ball during Education Day at Whataburger Field, Wednesday, May 8, 2024, in Corpus Christi, Texas. / Angela Piazza/Caller-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK
In this story:

The Houston Astros have been busy this winter and will already look pretty different next season, but a few emerging prospects could continue the changing of the guard.

Whether it be via trade or free agency, the Astros have shifted a lot.

After signing Christian Walker, it is unclear how much more will be done to acquire new talent.

There are a couple of intriguing prospects who could still make the jump and help improve the roster where there are still holes, namely the pitching staff and outfield.

OF Jacob Melton

He was the top prospect in the Houston farm system before they acquired Cam Smith in the Kyle Tucker trade.

While Smith is a potential future cornerstone, Jacob Melton could be ready to make an impact next season.

The 24-year-old posted a .253/.310/.426 slash line with 15 home runs and 30 stolen bases during this past campaign, and with the outfield being such a liability last year, it wouldn't be surprising to see them call on his talents to see if he can stick in the Majors.

OF Zach Cole

That is the same reasoning behind Zach Cole being on this list.

He has great power/speed potential and could be an instant impact add in the outfield.

In 2023, he posted a .258/.380/.489 slash line with 19 home runs and 37 stolen bases, so if he can come anywhere close to that in the big leagues, he would be a massive addition to a weak outfield unit.

RHP A.J. Blubaugh

The right-hander has consistently improved during his time in the minors, and he was able to produce a 3.71 ERA in 2024.

The 24-year-old could be a bullpen option next season or even backend starter if the injury issues pop up once again.

He has shown flashes of being a high strikeout player with a great fastball and slider combo.

LHP Colton Gordon

Colton Gordon is a similar case to Blubaugh, except he is a southpaw.

He has added potential as a lefty-killer out of the bullpen, so with his control improving last season, that could be enough to make him a realistic option in a situational role.

RHP Rhett Kouba

He has been close to the the MLB roster for a bit, but saw some major regression in 2024.

His ERA dropped from 3.45 to 6.43, so he has to prove that he can get back to his previous level before getting called up. If he can bounce back from an elbow injury last year, he could finally get his shot.

He is more known for his offspeed pitchers than his fastball, which is low-90s at best.

Published
Dylan Sanders
DYLAN SANDERS

Dylan Sanders graduated from Louisiana State University with a degree from the Manship School of Mass Communication in 2023. He was born in raised in Baton Rouge, LA but has also lived in Buffalo, NY. Though he is a recent graduate, he has been writing about sports since he was in high school, covering different sports from baseball to football. While in college, he wrote for the school paper The Reveille and for 247Sports. He was able cover championships in football, baseball and women's basketball during his time at LSU. He has also spent a few years covering the NFL draft and every day activities of the New Orleans Saints. He is a Senior Writer at Inside the Marlins and will also be found across Sports Illustrated's baseball sites as a contributing writer. You can follow him on Twitter or Instagram @dillysanders

Home/News