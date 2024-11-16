Houston Astros Now Hold Two Top 100 Prospects in Latest Update
The Houston Astros have not been known for their farm system for multiple years, but that does not mean that there aren't any players to get excited about.
Whether it just ends up being an improvement in trade value or actually making an impact for the Astros in the big leagues at some point, a couple of players increased interest in their names this past season.
In the latest Top 100 update from Bleacher Report's Joel Reuter, Houston now has two players representing them. They had another end up in the "next 50" honorable mentions group as well.
C Walker Janek - Honorable Mention
Though he didn't crack the top 100 this time around, the Astros' latest first round pick will likely make his way there at some point.
Janek was the 2024 Conference USA Defensive Player of the Year but also had a great season at the plate. He posted a .364/.476/.709 slash line during his final collegiate campaign.
His professional debut did not see the same instant success, but it was a small sample size over just 25 games. The first full offseason and season of play in the minors will say a lot about where his career is headed.
SS Brice Matthews - No. 88
Matthews was one of the quickest risers in the Houston system this season as he quickly proved his bat was translating well.
He played his way all the way up from rookie ball to Triple-A this past year. While his bat's production did drop drastically with each jump, it is still an impressive feat.
Overall, he posted a .265/.384/.481 slash line with 15 home runs and 44 RBI. He stole 32 bases to boot.
The 22-year-old had a 20/20 season in his final year in college, but few expected him to get so close to doing it this fast as a pro.
OF Jacob Melton - No. 80
Melton's bat has also translated well from college to professional baseball, and he has maintained solid production throughout his minor league career.
He posted a .253/.310/.426 slash line with 15 home runs and 30 stolen bases, producing fairly even splits between Triple-A and Double-A this year.
The Astros could give him a chance in the Majors next season if he has an impressive Spring Training. Their outfield was fairly week and could use a breakout star to improve the results in 2025.
The 23-year-old could also be a popular name in trade talks this offseason if Houston looks to make a splash.