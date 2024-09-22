Houston Astros Outfielder Needs to Step Up in Postseason
As the Houston Astros get closer to clinching the American League West, it has once again been a very good season for the franchise.
The Astros shockingly got off to a terrible start this season, as injuries and poor play resulted in a losing record in the month of April. However, they have bounced back nicely and now have their eyes set on October baseball.
For seven straight years, Houston has played in the American League Championship Series, and they are hoping to make it eight straight this season. Last year was a tough one for the Astros, as they lost in seven games to the Texas Rangers.
While Houston arguably has the most playoff experience of any team in the MLB, they have had some players disappoint in the postseason. Recently, Brian Murphy of MLB.com spoke about Houston needing outfielder Kyle Tucker to step up in the playoffs.
“Tucker has had one standout run in the postseason with the Astros. That came in 2021 when he crushed four homers, compiled an .874 OPS and racked up 15 RBIs in 16 games. His four other postseasons have left something to be desired. Tucker has four home runs and a .327 slugging percentage through those 150 at-bats. And although he was fantastic during the 2023 regular season, leading to a top-five finish in the MVP voting, Tucker came up small in the playoffs, going 6-for-40 with one RBI and a .517 OPS.”
This campaign, Tucker missed a lot of time because of a shin injury, as it cost him nearly three months of action. However, when healthy, the talented outfielder has hit .278 with 21 home runs and 45 RBIs.
While the left-hander has been a very good player in the regular season, results have been mixed in the playoffs, especially of late. In 2022, Tucker hit just .204 in 13 playoff games. Last year, he was even worse, as he hit a dreadful .150 in 11 games.
If the Astros are going to once again reach the World Series, they will need Tucker at his normal level. The past two postseasons have been really poor, but he is a very solid hitter, who has seen success previously in the playoffs.
Fortunately, he has had a good amount of time since returning from the shin injury heading into October, as missing so much time shouldn't be an issue. If he can showcase what he’s done in the regular season this year in the playoffs, Houston will be in excellent shape to make a run.