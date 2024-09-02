Houston Astros Pitcher Named Top 20 Free Agent Heading Into Offseason
Considering what the Houston Astros traded for Yusei Kikuchi, it'd make sense to keep him around. They gave up a massive haul for a rental left-handed pitcher, but as things currently stand, it looked to have been the right decision by the front office.
He's been as good as they could've hoped for, posting a 2.57 ERA in six starts. In his 35 innings pitched, he's struck out 47 hitters, which he was expected to do when the Astros made the trade.
There were worries about how he's thrown over the past few years, which is why many questioned the package they sent to the Toronto Blue Jays. However, his strikeout stuff has typically been some of the best in Major League Baseball.
Nonetheless, Houston has a tough decision to make in the next few months. It's uncertain if they traded for him just to pitch in the postseason, but that shouldn't ever be the case. If he continues to throw the baseball at a high level, there should be interest on both sides for a reunion.
The Astros have also found out that they need starting pitching moving forward. Some players in their rotation will hit free agency in the foreseeable future, and others are only getting older. With all the injuries they've already dealt with during the campaign, addressing them seems to be the biggest priority outside of Alex Bregman's free agency in the offseason.
Kikuchi will have other suitors, however, as teams are always looking for solid rotation pieces. R.J. Anderson of CBS Sports believes he'll be a top-20 free agent on the market, naming the Japan native the No. 20 player available this offseason.
"Kikuchi has long been an enigma with better stuff than results. The tweaks he's made since joining the Astros -- mothballing his curveball in favor of more sliders and changeups -- have his arrow pointing up. We'll see if it stays that way."
Houston could be worried about Kikuchi's age, given he recently turned 33, but he hasn't shown any signs of slowing down.
Kikuchi is pitching as well as he ever has throughout his career, so it'll be interesting to see if he can continue doing this over the next two months. In his first six appearances with the team, his ERA is more than two points lower than his career ERA.
That'll be something they need to think about, but it could also be why another team comes in and gives him more money than the Astros are willing to.