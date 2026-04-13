One Young Outfielder is Giving Astros Fans a Reason for Optimism

It hasn't been the start to the season that the Houston Astros were expecting after a year where they missed the playoffs by a single game. With their backs against the wall, losing their seventh straight game, the Astros need to focus on something positive amid the dreadful losing streak.

Luckily for Houston, it has a player that fans can get behind as he continues to help the Astros' offense as well as defense, and his name is Cam Smith. Building off his rookie campaign in 2025, Smith has come out swinging to begin the season and throwing in the outfield.

Cam Smith Continues to Impress

Houston Astros right fielder Cam Smith (11) fields a fly ball. | Neville E. Guard-Imagn Images

Finishing 10th in American League Rookie of the Year votes in 2025, Smith has emerged as a strong candidate early on to have sophomore success, rather than a sophomore slump. The Astros might not be getting results in the win column, but they're getting all-around results from Smith.

Following a 0-for-3 day at the plate in the Astros' loss to the Seattle Mariners, Smith saw his batting average stop at .286 to begin the year. He might not have had success at the plate in Sunday's loss, but he did in the outfield, throwing out Julio Rodriguez at home plate.

Cam Smith with a 97.1 mph throw from right field to get Rodriguez at the plate. pic.twitter.com/25CpdpaQ0s — Brian McTaggart (@brianmctaggart) April 12, 2026

But all in all, Smith has played well despite the losing streak. On the season, he's hit three home runs and has driven in eight RBIs, and for someone who's played all 16 games so far, this is the start that Houston was only hoping for coming out of spring training.

The Astros outfield configuration wasn't the most elite going into the campaign, with many believing they would make a trade to fix a now glaring weakness on defense. But when it comes to Smith and his arm strength, the weakness doesn't ultimately fall upon his shoulders.

Houston wraps up their four-game series with their AL West division rivals on Monday, with the hopes of salvaging at least one game in this series to end the losing streak before heading home to host the Colorado Rockies, the team that has already swept the Astros this season.

In the getaway game, the Astros might look to put Smith higher in the batting lineup; after all, they need to change something to make this losing streak go by the wayside. If Houston wants to prevent fans from claiming their dynasty is over, they need to bite this losing streak in the butt before it's too late.