Houston Astros Pitcher Reveals Shocking Injury Update
It's been nearly nine months since Kendall Graveman last pitched for the Houston Astros. The last time Astros fans saw him was on the penultimate day of the regular season last year, when he recorded just one out during Houston's 1-0 win over the Arizona Diamondbacks.
Nobody knew it at the time, but that was the final out that Graveman would notch for a long, long time. He did not appear during the Astros' ill-fated playoff run due to shoulder issues, and it's fair to wonder if he would have made a difference during their seven-game loss to the Texas Rangers in the ALCS.
His shoulder went from bad to worse in the offseason, necessitating surgery in January. At the time, the veteran reliever was expected to miss the entire 2024 season.
Halfway through 2024, that may no longer be the case. Based on Graveman's latest comments, he may be able to return much sooner than expected.
On Thursday's episode of Foul Territory, Graveman hinted that he could be back before the end of the 2024 season.
"I'm in the middle of a throwing program that ends in July, so, we'll see," said Graveman. "I'm on my throwing program, then I got to do mound progression, so I'm just taking it a day at a time."
In that case, the 33-year-old righty could potentially return from the 60-day IL before the end of the regular season or during the postseason (if Houston makes the playoffs), assuming he keeps progressing and doesn't suffer any setbacks.
Graveman's presence, however brief, could give the Astros' bullpen some much-needed depth. Entering play on Friday, Houston's relievers are 9-16 (second-fewest wins in MLB) with a 4.02 FIP (21st in MLB).
Time will tell if Graveman makes it back in time to pitch this season, but don't count him out just yet.