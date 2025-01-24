Houston Astros Pitching Has More Questions Than Answers Ahead of Spring Training
A lot has been made about the drastic changes that the Houston Astros have undergone this winter with their roster.
In a shocking move, they traded right fielder Kyle Tucker to the Chicago Cubs in exchange for third baseman Isaac Parades, pitcher Hayden Wesneski and star prospect Cam Smith.
If that wasn’t enough to signal the end of an era, two more of their key contributors from their recent dynasty, third baseman Alex Bregman and starting pitcher Justin Verlander, are also on their way out of town.
Verlander signed a one-year, $15 million deal with the San Francisco Giants and all signs are pointing toward the star slugger leaving in free agency with the Boston Red Sox and Detroit Tigers among the suitors.
The Astros did address one of their glaring needs, signing veteran first baseman Christian Walker to upgrade one corner infield spot. He projects to be a massive upgrade over the disaster that Jose Abreu was in 2024 and his replacement, Jon Singleton, being below league average in most regards.
Many people have expressed concerns about how big of a drop-off the lineup could have with Tucker and Bregman being replaced by Walker and Parades and the gaping hole that exists in the team’s outfield.
But, it is on the mound where the biggest question marks remain, as the team has only two locked-in starting pitchers they can count on for above-average production.
“Behind Framber Valdez and Hunter Brown is a long list of question marks, including regression candidate Ronel Blanco (2.80 ERA vs. 4.15 FIP), injury returnee Luis García and newcomer Hayden Wesneski,” wrote Joel Reuter of Bleacher Report.
Rookie Spencer Arrighetti should factor into the mix as well after a solid, if unspectacular, rookie campaign.
Upside exists for Wesneski as well, as general manager Dana Brown believes there are legitimate tools to work with. After growing up rooting for the franchise, he is excited to pitch for them and is hoping to become their next breakout performer.
However, beyond those two, it is a lot of question marks as the team will be relying on players returning from injury. In addition to Luis Garcia, Lance McCullers and Cristian Javier are both returning from lengthy times away.
The loss of Verlander grabbed all of the headlines, but the departure the team is going to feel the most is that of Yusei Kikuchi..
He was excellent after being acquired ahead of the deadline from the Toronto Blue Jays as the pitching staff worked their magic on him. His raw talent was honed as he registered a 1.3 WAR in only 10 starts.
Kikuchi’s highest single-season WAR as an MLB pitcher was 1.8 in 2023 with the Blue Jays, but it was in 32 starts and 167.2 innings; he needed only 60 innings to rack up that production with Houston.