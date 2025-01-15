Houston Astros Must Address This One Glaring Weakness Before Season
The Houston Astros have been the gold standard in baseball for nearly the last decade.
Last season was the seventh time in the last eight years that they won the American League West, but it could very well have been the end of their dynasty as we know it.
Their steak of eight straight American League Championship Series appearances was snapped by the Detroit Tigers in the ALWC and their roster has undergone some major changes.
The Astros aren’t strangers to homegrown talent leaving, but things feel different this time around.
In the past, they had the pieces in place to replace George Springer and Carlos Correa, who both departed in free agency. This time, it is third baseman Alex Bregman who is a free agent and likely moving on and right fielder Kyle Tucker who was traded to the Chicago Cubs.
As part of the trade package in exchange for Tucker, Houston at least received a short-term and long-term answer at the hot corner to replace their star.
Isaac Parades will handle things in the immediate, while prospect Cam Smith should take over the job down the line. Both can make an impact with their bats, which will be needed as Bregman was one of the most consistent third basemen in baseball at the plate.
Where the team really needs to find some help is the outfield.
Even with Tucker still in the fold, it was arguably their biggest need, especially after they addressed first base by signing Christian Walker in free agency.
Replacing Tucker will be virtually impossible at this point in the offseason. However, there are still players available who can upgrade the unit as a whole, as there are major concerns in the grass currently, per The Athletic.
“...The outfield is now the biggest concern — the combination of Chas McCormick, Jake Myers, Taylor Trammell and Kenedy Corona profiles as potentially the weakest offensive outfield in the majors,” wrote Jim Bowden of The Athletic.
Their former right fielder was talented enough to buoy a positional group by himself. Without him, an already glaring need has become that much more of a weakness.
Identifying a target, however, does have its challenges as the Astros seem intent on not going over the luxury tax line. If that wasn’t a concern, they wouldn’t have traded away Tucker or allowed Bregman to walk in free agency.
The trade route could be the way to go as Houston can be on the hunt for players earning a specific amount of money to not put them over.
One potential target is Jesus Sanchez of the Miami Marlins, who agreed to a one-year, $4.5 million deal to avoid arbitration. Projected to be right around the luxury tax line, that amount of money would fit right into their budget.