Houston Astros Boss Believes Intriguing New Starter Has Tools to Flourish
The Houston Astros blockbuster trade with the Chicago Cubs, which saw star right fielder Kyle Tucker leaving town, was not received too well.
Fans were disappointed to see another homegrown talent departing, especially one that has been as productive as Tucker has been. It is a hard sell that the team is in a better position in 2025 without the two-way star than with him.
However, the return package the Astros received was thought of highly.
They acquired veteran third baseman Isaac Parades, a plug-and-play replacement for Alex Bregman, who is a free agent and likely moving on. His hitting profile fits the team incredibly well.
A long-term answer at the hot corner was also landed with Cam Smith.
A 2024 first-round pick, he immediately became the team’s No. 1 prospect and could turn this deal into a win for Houston if he lives up to expectations, especially if Tucker is one-and-done in Chicago.
The third piece of the return package was versatile pitcher Hayden Wesneski.
Thus far in the Major Leagues, he has handled work as a starter and reliever with the Cubs. The results have been mixed, but the team is excited about what he can bring to the table.
The Astros have a lengthy track record of bringing in pitchers who have excellent stuff and molding them, making the most of their raw talent. It is an opportunity that Wesneski, who grew up rooting for the team, is looking forward to.
General manager Dana Brown had some positive words to share about the team’s new pitcher, as they cannot wait to get to work with him.
“We’re excited about it,” Brown said, via Brian McTaggart of MLB.com. “He throws 96; he’s from Houston. So I felt this was a good piece to add. There’s some upside here, as well. We have really good pitching people. We have identified some things we could adjust and tweak that could make him even better. And so we feel really good about Wesneski.”
At the start of his tenure in Houston, the plan is to deploy him as a starter. He has found a little more success as a reliever over his first 68 Major League appearances, but the team is confident they can get the most out of him as a starter.
His inclusion in the blockbuster trade was an underrated aspect of the deal given the losses they suffered this offseason.
Future Hall of Famer Justin Verlander and Yusei Kikuchi both departed in free agency, joining the San Francisco Giants and Los Angeles Angels, respectively. Lance McCullers Jr., Cristian Javier and Luis Garcia are all working their way back from injury as well.
Wesneski will provide the team with some excellent depth with the upside to become a really solid contributor for years to come.