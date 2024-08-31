Houston Astros Post Jaw-Dropping Pitching Stat in August
The Houston Astros are back after a slow start to the season, and their pitching staff is a big reason why.
Heading into the final day of August, the Astros have gone 17-10 this month, taking control of the AL West after briefly falling behind the Seattle Mariners at the beginning of the month. After starting the year 25-33, Houston has done a complete 180, going 48-29 since June 1.
The Astros have allowed only 79 runs in 27 games this month -- an average of 2.93 runs per game. They've stifled opposing hitters, holding them to a .184/.261/.308 batting line this month.
For reference, that .184 batting average allowed is the second-lowest monthly mark of all time. The Cleveland Guardians hold the record of .174 from May 1968, aka the "Year of the Pitcher."
Not surprisingly, that team had a pretty good pitching staff. Their starting five of Sam McDowell, Luis Tiant, Sonny Siebert, Stan Williams and Steve Hargan all made at least one All-Star team in their careers.
Houston's rotation, on the other hand, hasn't been at full strength all year. Justin Verlander, Cristian Javier, Lance McCullers, J.P. France and others have all missed considerable time, forcing Houston to rely on inexperienced starters like Ronel Blanco, Hunter Brown and Spencer Arrighetti.
And yet, the Astros have continued to flourish, posting the second-best ERA and most strikeouts in the American League. They've also tied the 1989 Texas Rangers for most starts of at least seven hitless innings (five), including Framber Valdez's latest gem against the Kansas City Royals on Friday.
Houston hasn't benefitted from an easy schedule in August, either. Its only easy series this month was a three-game set against the Chicago White Sox, but its other series were all against teams that either made the playoffs last year or are in the hunt this year.
The Astros will try to end the month on a high note today behind Yusei Kikuchi, who's been phenomenal since being acquired from the Toronto Blue Jays at the MLB Trade Deadline. The veteran lefty is 2-0 with a 2.89 ERA and 35 strikeouts in 28 innings for Houston, helping fuel the team's August surge.