Houston Astros Predicted To Replace Yusei Kikuchi With New York Mets Starter
After trading a massive haul for Yusei Kikuchi at the deadline, the hope was for the Houston Astros to re-sign him in free agency.
But, Kikuchi pitched better than ever in the second half for the Astros, and he became a hot name on the market.
It's fair to suggest the front office didn't expect him to continue throwing the baseball at that level moving forward, but the package they gave up to land him only looks worse than it did six months ago.
Kikuchi will now pitch for the Los Angeles Angels and got paid handsomely because of what he did in the final few months of the season for Houston.
With him signing with a division rival, the Astros could be in the mix for another starter this winter.
Dana Brown has said he's confident in his starting rotation moving forward, but with the injuries they've dealt with and some pitchers expected to be sidelined early in 2025, that'd be a questionable decision.
Fox 43 predicted Houston will add to their rotation, stating the Astros will sign Jose Quintana to a two-year, $25 million deal.
"Quintana continued to pitch quality innings for a contender in 2024, this time for the New York Mets. I believe a team that struggled with its rotation last season, but is looking to return to prominence, like the Astros, could benefit from this lefty arm. Quintana and the Astros feel like a perfect match for a team looking to stay a contender."
The lefty pitched for the New York Mets last year, posting a 3.75 ERA in 170.1 innings.
It was the most innings he's thrown since 2019, which could be a sign of him finally getting healthy after he used to be a workhorse early in his career.
Quintana struck out 135 hitters and posted a 1.25 WHIP this past season, showcasing that he can be productive on a contending team.
$12.5 million AAV for a starter of his caliber feels fair. If he weren't 35 years old with some health questions, he'd likely be looking at a bigger deal.
Houston doesn't need an ace, and they haven't necessarily been willing to pay high-profile free agents like that in the past.
Quintana is in the third or fourth tier of free agents, but that doesn't take away from him being an above-average professional with good enough stuff to get outs.
That's all this ball club needs at this point.