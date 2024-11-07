Houston Astros Predicted To Re-Sign Two Important Free Agents in MLB Offseason
The talk of the offseason for the Houston Astros has been about Alex Bregman. It's tough to ignore how big of a decision this is for the Astros, as Bregman has produced every step of the way.
They have plenty of other needs, but until Bregman makes his decision, Houston might be handcuffed. If they plan to spend $175 million for the star, that could impact the other moves they make.
But for Bregman and the Astros, a reunion seems likely as of now. As long as the money is there, the two sides should be able to come together on something.
Will Laws of Sports Illustrated expects him to return, too, highlighting his recent play.
"Bregman hasn’t made an All-Star team since 2019, when MLB’s juiced ball enabled him to launch a career-best 41 home runs he hasn’t come close to matching again. The longtime Astro isn’t likely to sniff an MVP runner-up finish again, but he settled in as a 4 WAR, mid-20 HR threat during his last few years in Houston."
With Bregman expected to return, Houston could go a few different ways if that prediction comes true.
However, they also have another free agency decision from last years roster to consider.
That's for Justin Verlander, the Astros future Hall of Famer.
Verlander had a brutal showing during the campaign, pitching the worst he ever has. It'd be unfair not to mention his injuries, but Verlander wasn't good enough.
That could worry Houston, and rightfully so, as spending money on an aging starter with injury concerns often isn't a wise move.
For Verlander, however, things could be different. This isn't some average pitcher the Astros have to decide on. Verlander is one of the game's best.
It remains uncertain what they plan to do with him, but Laws added that he expects him to return to Houston.
"Oh hey, it’s another three-time Cy Young Award winner whose ride off into the sunset isn’t quite going as planned; Verlander recorded a career-worst 5.48 ERA in 17 starts last season. But he’s long talked of his plans to pitch until age 45, so perhaps he can rediscover the fountain of youth over the offseason."
If the Astros were to re-sign Bregman and Verlander while making other moves, they should be in a good position next year.
It'll take much more than the both of them, but it'd be a step in the right direction.