Houston Astros Linked to Chicago White Sox Superstar In Offseason Trade Talks
The Houston Astros need some major help in the outfield, but how much are they willing to part with to upgrade?
It could be a transformational offseason for the Astros with their own superstars either hitting free agency or being popular in trade talks. Houston could be interested in bringing in their own star, though, as they were recently connected with one of the top names on the market.
In listing out the MLB players who are most likely to be moved this offseason, insider Jim Bowden of The Athletic listed the Astros as a team that made sense to be involved in Luis Robert Jr. trade talks with the Chicago White Sox.
"The White Sox claim they want to build around him, but let’s be realistic: Robert will turn 28 next August, he’s already halfway through his prime years and will be a free agent after the 2027 season. His trade value is high and Chicago needs to take advantage of it. If they can get seven solid-to-great prospects for both Garrett Crochet and Robert, their rebuild timeline could be expedited by two to three years," said Bowden as to why the outfielder should be expected to be moved.
Robert has been an interesting case to follow over the last few years.
This past campaign was a massive disappointment following up his breakout All-Star season in 2023, but with his injuries that were combined with poor play by being part of the worst team in MLB history and constant trade rumors, it could not have been an environment conducive to positive results.
Still, he posted a .224/.278/.379 slash line with 14 home runs and 35 RBI in 100 games.
The 27-year-old fell apart in the second half of the season, which is a large reason his numbers are so bad. It will likely just be looked at as a down year as teams hope he can turn his play back around.
Houston makes sense as a fit, both as a team that needs another outfield bat and has plenty of intriguing offensive prospects to offer in return.
Astros center fielders combined for just a .220/.283/.351 slash line this past campaign.
While that isn't too different from what Robert did, there is much less hope that Houston's batters can improve as quickly as the White Sox slugger can.
Chicago will likely want bats in return, which is the strength of the Astros farm system.
Players like Jacob Melton, Walker Janek, Brice Matthews and Luis Baez could be interesting for the White Sox to consider. While it wouldn't be all four batters, some combination would still be pricey.