Houston Astros Reveal When Star's Much-Anticipated Outfield Debut Will Be
There has been a lot of things for fans of the Houston Astros to follow as spring training has gotten underway.
It has been great seeing the immediate impact top prospect Cam Smith has had during Grapefruit League games. He blasted two home runs against the New York Mets on Tuesday, looking more and more each day as if he is ready for a Big League promotion.
A third baseman throughout most of his career, the Astros were expected to get him work in left field, which would expedite his timeline to the Major Leagues.
Houston is in dire need of help in the outfield after trading Kyle Tucker to the Chicago Cubs earlier this offseason. One of their additions, Taylor Trammell, was hurt in camp making the need an even bigger one.
Smith and fellow top prospect Jacob Melton were two in-house options most people were expecting to be called upon to help in the outfield.
No one could have predicted second baseman Jose Altuve being tabbed as a replacement in left field.
When the Astros were still in the running to re-sign Alex Bregman, an idea was floated that Altuve would move to the outfield to open up a spot in the infield. Either Bregman would move to second base or Isaac Paredes, acquired from the Cubs in the Tucker blockbuster, would be at the keystone.
When Bregman signed with the Boston Red Sox, moving Altuve was no longer needed.
But, the team decided to stick with the experiment. He has been taking reps throughout camp with the outfielders.
Altuve has yet to play in a Grapefruit League game in the grass, but that much-anticipated debut will be happening soon.
According to Brian McTaggart of MLB.com, Friday against the St. Louis Cardinals will be when he plays left field for the first time.
Altuve made his MLB debut nearly 14 years ago. Since that point, every inning he has played in the field has been at second base. Whether it is the MLB, minor leagues, fall leagues of spring training, he has always been in the infield.
That will change Friday as Houston is going to run their new experimental defensive alignment out there.
With Altuve taking reps in the outfield, the Astros are expected to turn to Mauricio Dubon or Brendan Rodgers at the keystone. Luis Guillorme could factor into the mix as well whenever Altuve is in the grass.