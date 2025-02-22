Houston Astros Reportedly Again in Trade Talks With Cardinals for Superstar
The Houston Astros are apparently making another run at a previous trade candidate.
According to a report from Brian McTaggart and Mark Feinsand of MLB.com, the Astros have rekindled negotiations with the St. Louis Cardinals for star third baseman Nolan Arenado.
Back in December, Houston had the framework completed for a deal, but Arenado - who has a full no-trade clause and must approve any potential deal before it can be made - shut it down and did not want to go to Houston.
At the time, it appeared uncertain what direction the franchise was taking following trading away superstar Kyle Tucker and Arenado does not want to be a part of a rebuild at this late stage in his career.
Since then, the Astros signed Christian Walker and displayed that even with a re-tooled roster, they are still looking to compete for another championship.
Whether or not Arenado has actually stated he would be willing to now accept a deal to Houston remains to be seen, but the Astros were on his original list of five teams he would have been willing to accept a deal to and it was only declined because of the previous lack of clarity.
If a deal were to be completed, what the plan is for the infield looks to be murky. Shockingly, Jose Altuve looks set to move to the outfield at least in a part time role, potentially making second base open for someone like Isaac Paredes who was a part of the return for Tucker.
Arenado is one of the most decorated third basemen of the last generation and has been named an All-Star eight times in his career along with 10 Gold Gloves at the hot corner. His numbers have began to decline over the last couple of seasons, but he is still one of the better options in the league at his position and has the potential to be an upgrade for Houston.
While the fit for the Astros looks to be a bit of a question mark, the fact these talks are even happening again shows the team feels they can fit the likely future Hall of Famer into the lineup.
Regardless of what the result is, Houston still looks to be aggressive in trying to upgrade their roster, and Arenado has the potential to be a nice final piece if a deal can get done this time around.