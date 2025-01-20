MLB Insider Names Four Houston Astros Players as Sensible Trade Candidates
The Houston Astros have already made some major changes to their roster this offseason, most notably in the Kyle Tucker trade, but they may not be done.
In examining the trade market for the remainder of the offseason, Steve Adams of MLB Trade Rumors named the top 20 candidates that could be moved before the start of the next campaign.
Astros reliever Ryan Pressly made the list at No. 18, but wasn't the only Houston player mentioned. Given that Pressly has repeatedly been shopped with no success, a handful of other options were named realistic candidates as well.
Pressly makes the most sense given the fact that he is making $14 million and was already moved out of his main role last year.
The 36-year-old was replaced as the closer when Josh Hader was signed and struggled to find his footing as a setup man once again.
Over his first 27 appearances on the season, he had an ERA of 5.40 and trade rumors started to pick up. He put up a 1.99 ERA over this next 32 games, but they still haven't been able to find a partner.
One of the key reasons that they haven't been able to move him is his no-trade clause massively limiting their options. He doesn't have accept any trades and also seems content staying where he is.
With the Astros apparently trying to get under the luxury tax, a trade may need to happen. That's where the other names mentioned by Adams come into play.
Caratini would be a nice backup catcher, but flashed enough offense to potentially make him a starter for a team that needs help at the position (which is a large portion of the league).
The 31-year-old posted a .269/.336/.408 slash line with eight home runs in 87 games last year.
Dubon is a similar player that could probably start on some teams, but has been limited to a bench utility role in Houston.
He can play pretty much any spot on the field and won the utility Gold Glove back in 2023. His offensive number dropped a bit last year, but that has never really been his calling card.
Trading McCormick would be the most interesting move, seeing as though he could be massively important to the Astros' success next season.
Houston is already dealing with a depleted outfield and trading away one of the starters would obviously make the group even worse.
Perhaps they don't expect him to bounce back from his .211/.271/.306 line last year and could look to move him while he still has some value.