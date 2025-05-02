Houston Astros Rising Star Featured in First Episode of ‘Road to the Stros’
The rise of Cam Smith from prospect to Major League rookie was one of the most exciting parts of the Houston Astros’ offseason.
Now, with the season a month old, the Astros have released the first episode of their “Road to the Stros” series and it features Smith.
Houston released a three-minute clip on social media on Thursday, which was an off-day for the team. It featured behind-the-scenes footage of his time with the Astros so far, along with a link to the full episode, which is 11 minutes long and can be found on the Astros’ YouTube channel.
Smith joined the Astros in December as part of one of the biggest trades of the offseason. Smith, third baseman Isaac Paredes and pitcher Hayden Wesneski were dealt by the Chicago Cubs for outfielder Kyle Tucker.
It was a seismic move, and the three-minute clip of the full documentary details his journey from Chicago to Houston.
“I got the call from the Cubs GM (Jed Hoyer) about the trade and I admit it hurt a little bit,” he said.
Smith was the Cubs’ first-round pick in the 2024 MLB draft out of Florida State. Smith played 32 games in the minors with Chicago and slashed .313/.396/.609 with seven home runs and 24 RBI. He was a third baseman, but his path to joining the Majors was blocked by another first-round pick, Matt Shaw, who has made his MLB debut but has been sent back to the minors after a sluggish start.
He said one of the takeaways for him in joining the Astros was that they play spring training in West Palm Beach, Fla., which is close to his Lake Worth home.
“We thought it was the perfect situation when we sat down and talked about it,” he said.
During spring training Smith took the Astros’ roster by storm and played his way into an opening-day roster spot. The Astros flew his mother into Houston to tell him that he had made the team.
“Honestly I had no clue I was going to make the team,” he said, as he talked about that emotional moment in the clubhouse.
Houston moved Smith from the infield to the outfield, as Paredes would start at third base for the departed Alex Bregman. The 22-year-old got a hit in his first at-bat, but he struggled shortly after that. Through 23 games he slashed .213/.306/.373 with three home runs and 10 RBI.