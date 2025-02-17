Houston Astros Rising Star Poised to Become Leader in Clubhouse
All the talk this offseason has been about what the Houston Astros have lost. There is not enough talk about what the team still has.
Yes, Houston lost Alex Bregman to free agency while they traded away Kyle Tucker and Ryan Pressly. Justin Verlander will also be wearing a different uniform this season. Still, they should not be counted out.
Their pitching staff has a lot of upside. One pitcher in particular is ready for a breakout campaign as he gets ready for year two in the MLB.
Spencer Arrighetti had a respectable rookie year in 2024. He made 28 starts, had a 4.53 ERA and struck out 171 batters. Per Baseball Savant, the rookie was in the 68th percentile in whiff percentage and 64th percentile in xBA.
The former sixth round pick did not turn his season around until after the All-Star game, though. In 12 appearances (11 starts) after the Midsummer Classic, Arrighetti threw 65.0 innings, struck out 78 batters, allowed a .226 oBA, owned a 3.18 ERA and his WHIP dropped considerably.
The 25-year-old is looking to build off the end of his season. With that, he has taken a more vocal approach as he is becoming a leader in the clubhouse.
As reported by Brian McTaggart, a Houston Astros beat writer for MLB.com, Arrighetti has been doing his best to be the guiding hand to younger players.
"And this year, I feel like I’ve been a little more open with the younger guys and trying to set a good example about how we try to get our work done day in and day out," Arrighetti said.
That leadership is what the Astros will need in their young pitching staff. Hunter Brown and Ronel Blanco will no doubt be there to help, but the second-year pitcher has been doing his best to chaperone a new era in Houston.
Along with that, the right-handed pitcher is feeling a lot more confident heading into the new season. In the same locker room interview, he mentions that his demeaner and attitude are a little bit different.
"My demeanor is a little bit different these days. I feel a little looser." Arrighetti said.
This is good news as the Astros will need him to step up in a big way. He will most likely open up as the team's No. 3 or No. 4 starter in the rotation, but it is a deep pitching staff. Framber Valdez will lead the way with Brown, Blanco and Arrighetti behind him.
With Arrighetti adopting a bigger role on the team, the Astros could be in good shape. He will need to cut down on the walks while getting a few more batters to chase, but there is a lot of reason to believe he will have a great year.
If the end of the 2024 season is any indication, Arrighetti could find himself pitching in a lot of meaningful games in the future.