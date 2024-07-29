Houston Astros Scratch Rookie Starter Before Monday’s Game
The Houston Astros made a late decision with starting pitcher Jake Bloss on Monday, scratching the rookie from his expected appearance against the Pittsburgh Pirates.
Both MLB.com and The Athletic reported the scratch, per sources. It was not clear why the Astros made the decision, as it came about 90 minutes before game time.
Bloss made his MLB debut earlier this year after the Astros suffered a raft of starting pitching injuries. He suffered one himself after his first start, which landed him on the injured list.
In three starts this season he is 0-1 with a 6.44 ERA. He last started against Oakland last week.
Starting pitching has been a problem all season for the Astros. They’ve already lost starters Cristian Javier and José Urquidy to Tommy John surgery and neither will return before the second half of 2025. JP France underwent shoulder surgery last month which ended his season.
Another starter, Lance McCullers Jr., has been shut down as he rehabs from surgery last year.
Two starting pitchers have thrown recently as they try to return from injuries. Luis Garcia threw a bullpen on Friday and is set to throw another one on Tuesday as he tries to get back to a rehab assignment as he recovers from Tommy John surgery last year.
Veteran right-hander Justin Verlander is making progress from neck stiffness and will also throw on Tuesday. His last bullpen included 50 pitches.
In spite of all of the starting pitching issues, the Astros are in the lead in the American League West Division as they head into the Pittsburgh series at Minute Maid Park. General manager Dana Brown hopes to add a starter at the trade deadline.