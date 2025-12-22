Astros Prospect Anthony Huezo Thriving in Australian Baseball League

Anthony Huezo can’t be found on the list of the Houston Astros’ Top 30 prospects. In fact, he’s yet to hit his age 21 season.

But the former prep star from California is playing overseas in the Australian Baseball League, and his play of late is a carryover from his best minor league season since he joined the organization.

With Sydney in the AUBL, he’s slashed .318/.423/.568 with three home runs and 10 RBI. That comes with an OPS of .991 and he’s performing his best against a league where he’s more than four years younger than the average player. But he’s played below the average age in every league he’s played in since 2023 and he’s starting to get traction in an organization that needs catching depth after trading Jacob Melton to the Tampa Bay Rays in a three-way deal on Friday.

Anthony Huezo’s Rising Stock

THE KID HAS GOT A CANNON 🤯



Astros prospect Anthony Huezo delivers a DART for an inning ending double play! pic.twitter.com/iHKmWRsht5 — Australian Baseball League (@ABL) December 20, 2025

After two relatively tepid offensive seasons in the system, he surged in 2025 to earn a spot overseas. He played in 67 games in the system, including 43 with the Florida Complex League Astros, 22 games with the Class-A Fayetteville Woodpeckers and two games with the Triple-A Sugar Land Space Cowboys. Combined he slashed .262/.371/.458 with eight home runs and 38 RBI.

The outfielder is on an intriguing trajectory. It isn’t many 20-year-olds that get to play a few games at Triple-A before they turn 21. Plus, he’s spent all three seasons in the FCL but bounced around to every other Astros affiliate.

The Astros drafted Huezo in the 12th round of the 2023 MLB draft out of Etiwanda High School in Etiwanda, Calif. The Astros got him a smattering of at-bats with their Florida Complex League team later that year, as he slashed .171/.333/.244 with one home run and five RBI in 12 games.

In 2024 he played for three affiliates — the FCL Astros, the High-A Asheville Tourists and the Double-A Corpus Christi Hooks. In 48 games he slashed .156/.276/.313 with five home runs and 14 RBI. He wasn’t dealing with injuries. Houston opted to start Huezo with their rookie league team in Florida, which starts action in late spring.

Where Huezo ends up being assigned to start the 2026 season should be intriguing. He’s started every season he’s played in the FCL, which isn’t unusual for a player coming right out of high school. But after a solid 2025 and his play overseas, there’s a chance Huezo could find himself as high as Corpus Christi to start 2026, depending on his spring training performance.

Recommended Articles