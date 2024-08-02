Houston Astros See Risks of Trading Pitching Prospects During Pirates Matchup

Paul Skenes is the 6th pitcher with 100+ strikeouts in his 1st 13 career app (since at least 1901), joining:



1995 Hideo Nomo: 119

1998 Kerry Wood: 118

1955 Herb Score: 107

1983 Jose DeLeon: 106

2014 Masahiro Tanaka: 103 https://t.co/sbuSNmLApF