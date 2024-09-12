Houston Astros Slugger Not in Starting Lineup After Apparent Injury
Houston Astros second baseman Jose Altuve left Wednesday’s game with an apparent injury, something the team will be monitoring in the coming days.
He was not in Thursday's starting lineup, which was a day game after they played at night the contest before. Altuve might have gotten a day off regardless, but his departure from Wednesday's game will worry some Astros fans.
Per The Athletic and other outlets, manager Joe Espada said Altuve was "better," and was not as sore as expected. He is considered day-to-day.
Altuve appeared to injure himself during an at-bat in the fifth inning and the team said he left the game with right side discomfort. The injury appeared to occur after he fouled off a pitch. After that, he spoke with manager Espada and team trainer Jeremiah Randall before leaving after he struck out.
Houston has a day game with the Oakland Athletics on Thursday, followed by a road trip to the Los Angeles Angels and the San Diego Padres. There are 17 games remaining in the season.
The concern based on the injury is that it could be an oblique. Espada said that he’s “not concerned” that's what the issue is, though.
Last year, Altuve went on the 10-day injured list on July 6 (retroactive to July 4) with left oblique discomfort. That injury kept him on the IL for 20 days. He returned on July 26 and did not go back on the injured list the rest of the season.
Before that, Altuve missed nearly two months of the seasons due to an injury he suffered playing for his native Venezuela in the World Baseball Classic.
After Wednesday’s game he had a slash line of .302/.357/.450/.807 with 19 home runs and 62 RBI. He’s played in 141 contests and, before Wednesday, was on pace to play at least 150 for the first time since 2017.
Before the season, Altuve signed a five-year, $125 million extension that will keep him in Houston through the 2029 season. That deal will make him the first second baseman to make $300 million for his career.
Earlier this season, the 36-year-old second baseman stole his 300th career base, making him the third Houston player to reach the milestone. In fact, he became the fifth player in MLB history to have at least 2,000 hits, 400 doubles, 200 home runs and 300 stolen bases with a career batting average in the .300s.
The four players that Altuve joined are Derek Jeter, Paul Molitor, Willie Mays and Roberto Alomar.
He also moved into fourth place on the franchise’s all-time home run list.
He is a two-time World Series champion, the 2017 American League MVP, an eight-time AL All-Star, a five-time Silver Slugger selection and a Gold Glove winner.