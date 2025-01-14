Houston Astros Slugger Predicted To Sign Cheaper Deal Than Expected
Barring anything changing, the likeliest outcome is for Alex Bregman to land with the Boston Red Sox or Detroit Tigers.
There could be other suitors, but those are the two most involved, according to reports on the former Houston Astros star.
Some have suggested there's an outside chance Bregman could return to the Astros, but it wouldn't make sense from either perspective. Unless Houston is willing to give him an expensive deal, something the front office shouldn't do with how the roster is currently constructed, his time with the ball club seems to have ended.
Regarding the Red Sox and Tigers, there's reason to believe both teams could be the ideal place for him to play. If Bregman joined Detroit, he'd have an opportunity to play with former Astros manager A.J. Hinch.
Boston is a huge market, and regarding success, there haven't been many teams in Major League Baseball that have done what the Red Sox have done over the past decade. The past few campaigns haven't been ideal, but this is still a club that could be a piece or two away. Bregman could be that player, especially with his fit at Fenway.
Kerry Miller of Bleacher Report views it as a two-man race for Bregman, but believes the Red Sox will get the deal done, predicting Boston will sign the New Mexico native to a four-year, $120 million contract.
"For what it's worth, Bregman sure has loved that Green Monster over the course of his career. In 21 games played at Fenway Park, he has triple-slashed .375/.490/.750 with seven home runs and a total of 16 extra-base hits ... As far as finances are concerned, the Red Sox could afford to sign multiple Bregmans. Their current estimated payroll is $168M, but with the revenue they pull in on an annual basis, they could/should be one of the teams flirting with a $300M budget."
$30 million AAV wouldn't be a bad price to pay, but four seasons and $120 million would be much lower than Bregman was hoping to get according to reports.
He's likely still on the market because he's looking for a number that no team is willing to hand out.
If he had the deal he was looking for, a Scott Boras client wouldn't pass that up.
Perhaps a deal will get done soon, but there seems to be some question marks about what his price will be.