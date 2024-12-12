Scott Boras Gives Update on Houston Astros Star Alex Bregman's Market
The rumors around the Houston Astros over the past 48 hours have all been focused on Kyle Tucker potentially being moved.
While that's huge news, the Astros have a decision to make regarding Alex Bregman's future.
All signs pointed to Bregman coming back to Houston if both sides could figure out a deal, and trading Tucker doesn't necessarily change that, but it could add some confusion.
Frankly, why would the Astros re-sign Bregman to a deal expected to be at least $150 million just to ship out Tucker?
In most trade scenarios, they'll be a worse team than in 2025 without the left-handed hitting outfielder on the roster.
Whether Bregman will be impacted by Tucker remains to be seen, but according to his agent, Scott Boras, they've spoken to multiple teams and owners.
"We've had numerous talks with teams and owners," Boras said Wednesday at MLB's Winter Meetings, according to Evan Petzold of Detroit Free Press, "and we all know what comes after an A (Alex) and a B (Bregman) is a C — champion. And in Bregman's case, that's C-squared. All of these teams realize what a leader he is and what a champion he is, plus his skill level. He's very much in demand."
Boras made a reference to Bregman being a two-time champion.
While the chances of joining a team better than those Houston teams are slim to none since they were some of the better teams in this era, having a championship background never hurts.
If there's one thing the super agent knows how to do, it's get his guys paid.
Boras will wait as long as he needs to for his clients to get the money they want, even if it takes months. Many don't expect that to be the case with Bregman, but with the way the market is at times, it's always a possibility.
Boras added that Bregman is keeping his options open, creating the possibility that he leaves the Astros if an offer interests him.
"I think he's open to any team that he thinks is someone that can be competitive and kind of dawn a new age," the agent said, "similar to the one he had in Houston."
Houston was already viewed as a team to watch during the winter, but now, with Tucker on the trade block, there seems to be more confusion than ever.
Only time will tell, but this could be the start of some changes.