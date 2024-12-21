Houston Astros Star Alex Bregman Not Expected To Sign Free Agency Deal Soon
Houston Astros third baseman Alex Bregman is arguably the best free-agent hitter that remains available on the open market.
His future with the franchise is up in the air, as the first offer they presented him was well below what he was looking to receive.
It is going to take more than $156 million, as he is seeking $200 million and his market may be robust enough to push close to that number.
There are a lot of franchises that have the payroll flexibility to not only make a move for him, but could have a need at the hot corner, and after the Astros handed Christian Walker a contract to become their first baseman, it's been reported that this move was a signal that Bregman's time with the team has come to an end.
The Detroit Tigers are atop that list, along with the Toronto Blue Jays, for needs at third base.
Depending on what the New York Mets do with Pete Alonso, they could certainly be in on Bregman. The New York Yankees could be in the market for another splash, as could the Boston Red Sox.
Don’t forget about the Washington Nationals, who have yet to make a notable move, but could use a veteran such as Bregman to help push their rebuild forward even more.
The same goes for the normally frugal Seattle Mariners.
The Philadelphia Phillies could also get into the mix if they moved Alec Bohm, but reports are that he has been taken off the trade block.
With so many options to choose from, it isn’t surprising that things are taking some time in Bregman's free agency. He wants to go through all of his options, and as a Scott Boras client, he will be seeking the most money possible.
As a result, there likely won’t be a decision from him, or Baltimore Orioles ace Corbin Burnes, for at least another week.
“Right-hander Corbin Burnes and third baseman Alex Bregman are the two players left who fit this description, each with distinct markets that include some crossover. They also share an agent (Scott Boras) and a likely signing date after Christmas,” wrote Jeff Passan of ESPN.
Despite there being some surprise they weren’t signed during the Winter Meetings, the MLB insider revealed that both players have strong markets because of how many franchises have money to spend.
Any team lucky enough to land Bregman will be adding a player to their lineup who brings so many positives to the table.
He has turned into a great fielder, earning his first Gold Glove Award in the 2024 campaign. His production at the plate remains consistent, as he overcome an ice-cold start this past year to still hit 30 doubles and 26 home runs.
That kind of power is something a lot of teams could use more of in their lineup.
With such a limited number of third basemen available, a true bidding war could ensue over the coming days.