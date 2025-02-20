Inside the Astros

Houston Astros Star Outfield Prospect Dealing With Back Issue in Camp

A star prospect for the Houston Astros is dealing with a back issue at this point in spring camp.

Brad Wakai

Hooks center fielder Jacob Melton fields a ground ball during Education Day at Whataburger Field, Wednesday, May 8, 2024, in Corpus Christi, Texas
Hooks center fielder Jacob Melton fields a ground ball during Education Day at Whataburger Field, Wednesday, May 8, 2024, in Corpus Christi, Texas / Angela Piazza/Caller-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK
Outfield will be discussed at nauseum for the Houston Astros this season.

That's the reality that comes from trading away one of the best players in baseball when they decided to ship Kyle Tucker out of town, weakening a unit that was already a major question mark coming into the upcoming campaign.

Jake Meyers will look to take the next step in his career at the plate after his offense has been underwhelming to this point, and Chas McCormick will try to bounce back after the worst showing of his career last year.

Jose Altuve also seems poised to make the transition to left field, with him getting his first game reps in the grass during the first contest of the spring.

Ben Gamel and Taylor Trammell are also in the mix, but neither player inspires too much confidence that they can step in and help replace some of the production no longer in the clubhouse now that Tucker is with the Chicago Cubs.

Because of that, star prospect Jacob Melton was being viewed as someone who could be called upon at some point this season.

Ranked No. 2 in the Astros' pipeline following the acquisition of Cam Smith in the Tucker deal, he's been impressive during his time on the farm, putting up a slash line of .250/.325/.448 with 42 total home runs and 122 RBI across his 227 minor league games.

Melton also reached Triple-A last year, signaling he could be called up for his debut at some point in 2025.

That's why this news isn't great.

Per Chandler Rome of The Athletic, manager Joe Espada said Melton is dealing with "some mild back soreness."

While it doesn't sound too severe, anything that hinders his ability to go through a full spring camp to prepare for a potential promotion to The Show is the last thing Houston was hoping for when it comes to their current outfield situation.

This will be something to keep an eye on.

The Astros have not had good injury luck in recent years when it comes to their star prospects, and with a major need in the outfield and Melton looking like he could play a role, they'll need him to recover from this as quickly as possible.

Published
Brad Wakai
BRAD WAKAI

