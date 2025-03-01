Houston Astros Get Encouraging Injury Updates on Former World Series Champs
With February drawing to a close, the Houston Astros received positive injury updates on two key pitchers last week.
One update was on right-handed starter Luis Garcia, who missed most of 2023 and all of 2024 due to Tommy John surgery. He is making progress in his recovery, however, and threw a bullpen session on Thursday.
The 28-year-old hit 90 mph on the radar gun during his bullpen and is close to facing hitters, according to manager Joe Espada via MLB.com.
Garcia has not pitched in nearly two years, but the Astros are hoping he can contribute in 2025. The 2022 World Series champ has been one of the AL's better starters when healthy, going 28-19 with a 3.61 ERA, a 1.16 WHIP and a 9.3 K/9 in 352 innings since debuting in 2020.
Meanwhile, Lance McCullers Jr. is in a similar boat. The former All-Star hasn't pitched since 2022 due to injuries, but he's scheduled to throw his first live batting practice session of the spring on Saturday in West Palm Beach, per MLB.com.
While injuries have frequently derailed McCullers' career (he missed the 2019 season due to Tommy John surgery as well), Houston is hoping he can bounce back in 2025. The 31-year-old hasn't pitched a full season since 2021, however, so counting on him to stay healthy is a risky proposition.
He'll likely be eased back in through a bullpen role to protect his arm, too, whether he likes it or not.
The two-time World Series champ has tantalizing upside if he is healthy, however. While control can be an issue for him at times (he led the Major Leagues in walks in 2021), that hasn't stopped the veteran righty from going 49-32 with a 3.48 ERA, a 3.35 FIP and a 10.0 K/9.
Both pitchers are expected to open the season on the injured list, so it's unclear when they'll return and how they'll perform this season. If one or both are healthy, however, they're capable of providing critical depth for the Astros' pitching staff after leaving the rotation short-handed the last two years.