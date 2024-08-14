Astros Farm System Continues to Struggle in Latest Top 100 Prospect Rankings
The Houston Astros are still waiting for a Top 100 prospect, this time according to MLB Pipeline.
The site re-ranked its Top 100 prospects on Tuesday, a result of the MLB Draft and moves made at the trade deadline. Like the preseason rankings, the Astros did not have a Top 100 talent.
The same was true for the Astros when Baseball America did its re-rank in late July.
This doesn’t mean the Astros don’t have talent. But, right now, the players considered the best prospects in baseball are playing in other organizations.
Baltimore Orioles slugger Jackson Holliday remained the No. 1 prospect, though he is now in the Majors and is trending toward graduating this year. His teammate, Coby Mayo, joined him at No. 10. Two Detroit Tigers prospects — outfielder Max Clark and pitcher Jackson Jobe — were also in the Top 10.
Houston also faced baseball’s No. 2 prospect, infielder Junior Caminero, who plays for the Tampa Bay Rays. Another Rays farmhand, shortstop Carson Williams, was in the Top 10.
Houston has had an eventful month when it comes to prospects.
The Astros drafted Sam Houston catcher Walker Janek in the first round of the MLB draft. Janek wasn’t deemed talented enough to break into the Top 100. MLB Pipeline noted that 12 first-round picks immediately joined the Top 100.
Janek was Conference USA's 2024 Defensive Player of the Year and won the Buster Posey Award as college baseball’s best backstop.
Trades also impacted the Astros’ organizational depth.
Houston dealt three highly-regarded prospects — outfielder Joey Loperfido, pitcher Jake Bloss and infielder Will Wagner — to the Toronto Blue Jays for pitcher Yusei Kikuchi.
He’s in Houston to help the Astros try and win the American League West this season. Loperfido, Bloss and Wagner are now part of the Blue Jays’ future.
Loperfido and Bloss made their Major League debuts with Houston earlier this year.
Since last year outfielder Jacob Melton has been the organization’s top prospect and he is with Triple-A Sugar Land. He could be the next outfielder called up when the Astros need an injury replacement or a jolt offensively.
His ascent was paved by last year’s trade for Justin Verlander, as Houston gave up two of their top outfielders in the deal. Both are still in the New York Mets’ minor league system.
Recently, the Astros also announced that one of their Top 30 prospects, outfielder Kenedy Corona, was promoted to Sugar Land.