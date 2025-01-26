Houston Astros Superstar Veteran Clears Air on Potential Position Change
Houston Astros general manager Dana Brown confirmed on Saturday that the team has, indeed, re-engaged with third baseman Alex Bregman and his agent, Soctt Boras, on a contract.
If Houston can lure Bregman back to the fold, the inevitable question is where would the Astros play him?
Bregman has always played third base, and Brown said on Saturday that, in the event the All-Star returns, he will play third base.
That presents a problem for Isaac Paredes, who was acquired in the Kyle Tucker trade. He plays third base, and he was the back-up plan assuming Bregman left.
Paredes can play everywhere in the infield, but that presents a problem. Jeremy Pena is at shortstop and Christian Walker was just signed to play first base. They appear set.
The only other solution would be to put him at second base. But that’s where franchise legend Jose Altuve plays. So, good luck with that, right?
Well, guess what? Altuve is in, if that’s what it takes to bring Bregman home.
"For Alex, I'd do whatever,” he said to reporters during a fan event on Saturday. “Like I said, he's one of the best players in the whole league and definitely one of the best players on the team. We want him to stay, so whatever I have to do for him to stay, I'm willing to do it."
For Altuve, that would mean moving to left field, a possibility that hit the rumor mill when reported had Bregman and the Astros talking again.
By moving to left field, Altuve would be making a significant position move as he enters his age 35 season. He’s never played a single Major League game in the outfield.
In fact, he was asked whether he had played left field shortly after he talked about luring Bregman home.
"Have you seen me?" he said with a chuckle.
Brown said it’s still a “long shot” to bring Bregman home, but he did say to reporters that the “door is cracked” during his interview on Saturday.
He turned down a $156 million deal from the Astros earlier this offseason, a contract that would have lasted six years.
The former LSU star has emerged as one of the most consistent power-hitting third basemen in baseball since he arrived in the Majors in 2016 as a 22-year-old. He has a lifetime slash line of .272/.366/.483/.848 with 191 home runs and 663 RBI. He has 162-game averages of 28 home runs and 97 RBI and has a lifetime WAR (wins above replacement) of 39.6, per baseball-reference.