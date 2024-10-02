Houston Astros to See Uniform Change in Next Year’s All-Star Game
The Houston Astros will pay two visits to Truist Field in Atlanta next year.
One visit will include the entire team for an interleague series in September.
The other will be for players selected to the All-Star Game, which will be in Atlanta in July.
Both times the Astros will be wearing the same jerseys — their traditional road gray jerseys.
MLB made the change on Monday, announcing that at next year’s players will wear their every day uniforms, as National League players will wear their home white jerseys and American League players will wear their road gray jerseys.
It had been tradition for players in the game to wear their home or road uniforms from the inception of the game in the 1930s to 2019.
After that, the league’s deal with Nike, as the apparel company and the league agreed to a 10-year, $1 billion deal to become MLB's official uniform supplier. With it came specially-designed uniforms for the Game while players wore their regular uniforms for the Home Run Derby.
This year, the National League players wore black jerseys and pants with teal sleeves.
Many players at the All-Star Game spoke up about the change, including Bryce Harper, who hoped that MLB might change its mind and make the change.
A day after Harper’s statement, MLB commissioner Rob Manfred hinted at it in July.
“I’m aware of the sentiment,” he said during a press conference.
This came two years after Manfred told reporters that he like the change to a single uniform for each league during the game.
"I never thought that a baseball team wearing different jerseys in a game was a particularly appealing look for us,” he said.
Next year, players in the Home Run Derby will continue to wear their normal uniforms for that event, but that the rest of the participants would wear specially designed uniforms for workout day and other activities.
Along with the change for the All-Star Game, the league also announced that it is moving back to the former fabric and lettering used before Nike introduced the Vapor Premier jersey design, which was supposed to improve mobility and fit for players.
The uniforms caused widespread criticism from players about the uniforms, including the smaller lettering and numbers. MLB said it conducted a survey of players on next steps, and the new uniforms will feature enlarged letters for player names, embroidered sleeve patches and reverting back to full pant customization.
It will take more than a year for the uniforms to return to their 2023 form, but the transition will start with road uniforms, which will be ready for spring training.