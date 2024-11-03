Houston Astros Top Prospect Not Seen As Answer for Third Base Replacement
The offseason for the Houston Astros revolves around the fate of Alex Bregman. If he stays, the Astros will look to upgrade other positions first. Should he sign elsewhere, third base will become a big priority. There are a few in-house options they could choose, but one top prospect in Brice Matthews doesn't appear to be one of those, according to MLB Pipeline's Jim Callis.
Matthews was a first round pick in 2023 and already reached Triple-A during 2024. In 79 games at the plate, he mashed 15 home runs while hitting .265 and swiping 32 bases. A college player, he has moved quickly through the system.
"He combines plus raw power with plus speed," Callis said of his tools.
Matthews has multiple plus tools offensively, but it's a bit of an unknown as to where he will land defensively. He has played all over the infield in his career, mainly at shortstop. In 2024, he played 21 games at third base across three levels, including Triple-A.
His arm is rated as a 50 and his fielding is a 55, so he isn't a plus defender in the future.
"Houston will have a hole at hot corner if Alex Bregman departs as a free agent, but Matthews' bat probably needs another half-season in the Minors and his defense at third base needs a lot more work. He has just average arm strength and inconsistent accuracy with his throws, so he may be best suited for center field or second base in the long term," said the writer.
Matthews not being the best option at third opens the door for a prospect like Shay Whitcomb to fill the role, unless they do bring Bregman or someone else in during free agency.
Callis believing that Matthews is a fit for center field could be good news for the Astros, as well. MLB Trade Rumors recently named outfielder Chas McCormick an offseason trade candidate. If he does wind up getting moved, a spot for Matthews could be open by the time he's ready for the leap to Houston.
With the offseason just beginning, the future is uncertain in Houston, but every possibility needs to be looked at. Matthews has the tools to be an exciting hitter, but it may not be in the infield. Even if he isn't the third baseman of the future, he will still be part of the future for the Houston Astros.