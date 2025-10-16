How Astros Rookie Cam Smith Compares to His Gold Glove Competition
The 2024 MLB draft’s first round is chalk full of talent that has seen multiple early picks already make their big league debuts. Among that list of talent is former Chicago Cubs selection Cam Smith. After being moved to Houston in the Kyle Tucker trade, the 22-year-old is a Gold Glove Award finalist.
Smith is one of three American League right fielders nominated for the award. The other two being Adolis Garcia of the Texas Rangers and Wilyer Abreu of the Boston Red Sox. Smith is by far the youngest nominee at the position, with Garcia being 32 years old and Abreu being 26.
Let’s take a look at Smith’s defensive production this season. In almost 1,100 innings played at the right field position in 2025, Smith had a .992 fielding percentage. He recorded 250 putouts, with six assists while only recording two errors.
Cam Smith's 2025 Season
Now let’s dive slightly further into that production into more advanced statistics. On Smith’s advanced profile from Baseball Savant, he ranks in the 71st percentile for Outs Above Average with one.
In terms of what he provides with his arm, Baseball Savant has him ranked in the 47th percentile for Arm Value while he’s ranked in the 88th percentile for Arm Strength. He ranked fourth among all right fielders with 12 Defensive Runs Saved.
Let’s look at how those numbers compare to his other American League right field nominees. First let’s look at the production from Adolis Garcia. In more innings played this year at the position, Garcia recorded 268 putouts, while also having six assists on only two errors.
His fielding percentage was slightly higher than Smith’s at .993. Garcia also ranked first among all right fielders in the MLB, with 16 Defensive Runs Saved. He's right around Smith’s ranking for Outs Above Average, but has more value with the arm.
When we look at Abreu’s numbers he does have the most assists of the three with seven. However, he’s played by far the least amount of innings at the position this year, has more errors with five, and has the lowest fielding percentage at .978.
Abreu does rank higher than Smith and Garcia with eight Outs Above Average (95th percentile). His arm is one of the most valuable in right field, as he ranks in the 97th percentile for Arm Strength. He finished second among American League right fielders, with 15 Defensive Runs Saved.
While Smith’s 2025 exceeded the expectations of many, his defensive production may not be enough to beat Adolis Garcia. A former Gold Glove winner back in 2023, what he’s been able to accomplish in more innings at an older age is incredibly impressive.
Regardless of the outcome, the nomination is a great honor for a young player like Smith. He is 10 years younger than Garcia, and four years younger than Abreu, it’s clear that the former No. 14 overall pick will be one of the more valuable defenders in the outfield for years to come.