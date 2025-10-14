One Rangers Outfielder who Could be Intriguing Trade Candidate in Offseason
The Texas Rangers have found themselves in a difficult position heading into the offseason. Two years removed from their first World Series championship, the franchise has regressed. A 81-81 record saw them missing the playoffs once again.
Now, president of baseball operations Chris Young is met with a budget crunch, and there is still an urgency to produce a winning product in Arlington. There is too much talent on this roster to send this ship into a rebuild.
However, that doesn't mean that everyone is safe. Tough decisions could be made in order to ensure financial flexibility.
Will the Rangers Trade Adolis Garcia?
In an article by Joel Reuter of Bleacher Report, he listed 25 players that could be used as trade pieces. Rangers outfielder Adolis Garcia was one of them.
Garcia is coming off another year where he declined offensively. While he finished with a team-leading 75 RBIs, his .227 batting average and .271 on-base percentage are some of the lowest since joining Texas.
His 36% chase rate was his highest since 2022 and he walked only 28 times, the lowest in his MLB career. In the middle of the season, the Rangers gave him scheduled time off to work on his swing.
When he returned, he gave Texas some production but that didn't last long. The inconsistencies shined through and he battled injuries towards the end of the year.
However, his defense was amongst the best in the outfield. He saved plenty of runs throughout the season with his incredible tracking ability and strong arm in right field.
Having a strong defense is valuable to winning games, but as Reuter writes, "His $12.1 million projected arbitration salary might be too rich for a Rangers team that is looking to shed payroll, and if they can't find an early taker on the trade market, he will be a non-tender candidate."
The Rangers made a similar move with first baseman Nathaniel Lowe last offseason. Due more than $10 million in arbitration and with two years of team control, Texas dealt him to the Washington Nationals.
Garcia has one year left of team control before he could enter free agency in 2026 at age 34. If the Rangers don't have interest in him past his team control, trading him for something in return would be wise.
Fans will never forget how tremendous Garcia was in 2023. He has given countless memories, and will be remembered as a franchise legend when his time in Arlington is over.
The clock is running out and while this decision could be difficult, but the time may be now to move on from Garcia.