Insider Reports Astros Have Surprising Top Priority Ahead of Trade Deadline
The Houston Astros have had an incredible first half to the season, however, they have run into a bumpy patch as of late.
Any other team in baseball would be hard pressed to make the argument of being most injured since it feels like every single day the Astros get another piece of bad news.
Yet, Houston keeps on winning, still sitting comfortably on top of the American League West and having a chance to contend for another championship in a weak AL, which has not had a team separate themselves yet.
The Astros got two more significant injury reports this week with both starting pitcher Lance McCullers Jr. and new star third baseman Isaac Paredes hitting the injured list.
As the trade deadline approaches now, Houston apparently is not letting the injuries deter them from thinking they can win right now.
"The Astros were looking for a top-of-the-rotation starter even before McCullers hit the IL with a finger blister, and even with righties Spencer Arrighetti and Cristian Javier expected to rejoin the rotation in August," Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic (subscription required) reported regarding what he's heard about the deadline for the Astros. "Of course, it is unclear whether an ace-type pitcher will become available, much less one with the additional club control the club would prefer as lefty Framber Valdez approaches free agency."
Rosenthal also stated that if Houston cannot land a top-of-the-line starter, then they could look to add another high-leverage reliever.
They also already were looking for a bat in the infield even prior to Paredes going down with what looks like a significant hamstring injury, and that pursuit will continue.
Though none of this is particularly shocking, it's noteworthy that even though the Astros are being slapped with injury after injury, they are still urgently trying to make upgrades in order to put themselves in the best possible spot.
This is a team that believes it can win right here and right now, even with some of their most important pieces being on the the shelf for extended periods of time.
While it remains to be seen if that's actually the case, Houston is approaching the deadline with the urgency of a team that is contending for a World Series championship.
And that's exactly what fans want to see.
