Insider Suggests Former Houston Astros Star Is Staying Put With Minnesota Twins
There have been rumors in recent days that former Houston Astros shortstop Carlos Correa could be traded by the Minnesota Twins.
Correa's contract doesn't do a small-market team like the Twins any favor, but for a team looking to win a loaded American League Central division, trading the former superstar wouldn't make much sense.
Bobby Nightengale of The Minnesota Star Tribune reported the speculation was "overblown," with Minnesota not doing anything more than its due diligence.
"The speculation surrounding Correa's availability was overblown this week, club officials indicated, as they continue to emphasize they are not doing anything more than their normal due diligence when asked about any of their best players. They have no desire to shop Correa despite their own payroll limitations, which they've communicated to teams."
If Correa were to be traded, a reunion with the Astros seems unlikely.
While he'd be an excellent player on the current roster, it's tough to ignore his six-year, $200 million deal that doesn't end until 2029.
When Correa was at his best with Houston, one could've made a strong argument that he was one of the two best shortstops in baseball.
His best campaign came in 2021, his final season with the Astros, when he posted a 7.2 WAR and slashed .279/.366/.485 with a career-high 26 home runs.
Injuries have always been an issue for Correa, and that's continued during his time with the Twins.
He played in 86 games during the 2024 season, slashing .310/.388/.517 with 14 home runs, 20 doubles, 54 RBI, and an OPS+ of 152.
Those are all superstar-level numbers, but with a lack of time on the field, Correa isn't viewed in the same light as he once was.
Scott Boras was asked about what was going on with Correa.
After the trade rumors, the agent spoke about whether the 30-year-old was happy in Minnesota, to which he confirmed he was.
"The last time I talked to him, he told me the fishing was good. So, yeah, he's happy there."
Bob Nightengale of USA Today later posted that Correa is staying put.
While Boras and reports indicate that Correa is happy and the team isn't looking to trade him, there's always a possibility he gets moved since most players in baseball getting traded.
If the Twins get an offer they can't refuse, it wouldn't be surprising to see him on a different team.
Despite the injury history, he should have multiple suitors if it happens.