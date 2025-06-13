Isaac Paredes Not in Astros Lineup on Friday After Leaving Previous Game With Injury
The Houston Astros are on a bit of a hot streak lately, catapulting themselves 4.5 games into the lead of the American League West.
Unfortunately, they have had some bad injury luck, too, with 11 of their players on the injured list, including many of their starting pitchers like Ronel Blanco, Hayden Wesneski and Spencer Arrighetti.
While the Astros have been able to make do without them, they could be dominating their competition if they had most of their roster healthy.
Unfortunately, the injury bug has continued to bit them, and they had another crucial player go down.
In Thursday's game against the Chicago White Sox, infielder Isaac Paredes was taken off the field with a noticeable limp. He was at least walking under his own power at least, but the fact he had to be removed from the contest wasn't a good sign.
The injury was unclear at the time, but updates later suggested that he is dealing with a hamstring injury.
Paredes was supposed to get checked out on Friday, but at the time of writing, no news has been shared about the extent of his injury.
He is not among Friday's lineup, which adds to the concern.
Mauricio Dubón filled in for Paredes after he left on Thursday, and he's getting the start now.
The good news is that Paredes does not have much, if any, history of hamstring injuries. So the hope is that this is a one-time occurrence and he is able to get back on the field soon.
