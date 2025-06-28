Jeremy Pena Not in Lineup on Saturday, Astros Skipper Reveals His Injury Status
Another injury scare was present for the Houston Astros on Friday.
They have overcome tons of absences thus far in the 2025 season, but losing Jeremy Pena could be a potential backbreaker based on how well he has performed this year.
That was the concern for everyone when the star shortstop was removed from Friday's contest after he was hit in the ribs by a pitch.
And with Pena not in the lineup on Saturday, that was enough to prompt some more worry.
However, manager Joe Espada gave an update regarding the team's best hitter so far this season, saying that Pena "is feeling better," per Chandler Rome of The Athletic.
"I'm going to do everything I can to keep him away from today's game," the skipper added, with the plan being for Pena to get more treatment and go through some baseball activities.
Hopefully this is just a one-game absence.
Like mentioned above, Pena has been the Astros' best player in 2025, leading the team in bWAR (4.7), batting average (.322), on-base percentage (.378), slugging percentage (.489), stolen bases (15) and OPS+ (143), while also sitting third in homers (11) and second in RBI (40).
Not having that type of production in the lineup would be a major issue.
Espada's comments seem to suggest that Pena won't miss much time outside of Saturday's contest, potentially even returning on Sunday for the finale against the Chicago Cubs.
Still, this is something to monitor considering how imporant he has been to the success of Houston during the first half of the year.
