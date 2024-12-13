Latest Report Indicates Houston Astros Will Trade Kyle Tucker Soon
What started out as something that seemed to be a standard line from Houston Astros general manager Dana Brown has turned into something that now seems like foregone conclusion.
The executive caught the attention of many when he said they were willing to listen to trade offers for everyone on their roster, and that has now turned into the possibility that Kyle Tucker won't be a member of the Astros in 2025.
It seems counterintuitive for a contending team to trade away one of their best players, but Brown is confident moving the star outfielder won't prevent them from winning the AL West division.
For a moment during the Winter Meetings, it looked like that was going to happen.
The Chicago Cubs were in deep talks with Houston according to insiders, with certain names being discussed between the two sides.
However, things eventually cooled off, and for now, Tucker is still on the roster.
Will the Astros actually trade the three-time All-Star?
According to the latest report from Jose de Jesus Ortiz, not only will Houston ship Tucker out of town, but they're going to do so in the next 48 hours as per his post on Dec. 12 just after 5:30 p.m. ET.
Astros fans might recognize the name of Jesus Ortiz from his time as an insider for the team, but for those unfamiliar, he also was an established writer who previously covered the New York Mets and Tampa Bay Rays. He also worked for The St. Louis Post-Dispatch and was the national president of the Baseball Writers' Association of America at one point as well.
There's a chance his sources are wrong.
The timeline might be too soon and Houston could ultimately decide to hold onto Tucker, but it's also a credible source of information and is something that should be taken into account.
Tucker seems like he will be on the move at some point this winter.
When that happens will ultimately be seen.