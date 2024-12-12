Dana Brown Reassures Houston Astros Fans They Aren't 'Weakening' This Team
The Houston Astros all of a sudden are the hot topic in the MLB offseason.
When the question about if Alex Bregman would be retained or not became a big plain based on no new information being reported after a while, general manager Dana Brown jumped right back into the spotlight when he willingly said they are listening to offers for anyone on this roster.
Naturally, that caught the attention of other teams and fans alike.
Kyle Tucker immediately became the hot commodity, and while rumors were heating up during the early part of Wednesday, things cooled down a bit after it seemed like the Chicago Cubs were going to pull off a blockbuster move.
Something could certainly still happen involving the star outfielder before the Winter Meetings end, and if it does, Astros fans will likely be scratching their head about where that leaves this team heading into 2025.
Owner Jim Crane stated that as long as he's in charge of the team they would be in a championship window, but trading away one of the best players in the league doesn't feel like a World Series mindset.
However, Brown wants to reassure the fan base that he's not doing any move that will hurt Houston's chances of competing in 2025 in beyond.
"... we will not make any trades that don't make sense in terms of winning the division, getting back to the postseason and all that. We're not trying to break the team down. The trade would have to make sense in that we're not weakening our club," he said per Chandler Rome of The Athletic.
What has been floated out there regarding what the Astros and Cubs are discussing would certainly help this organization mitigate the potential loss of Bregman, while also replacing Tucker and bolstering their depleted farm system.
Brown has already stated he believes they could win the AL West again without Tucker or Framber Valdez on the roster, and while Houston fans might not want to test out that theory, it could be something that happens.