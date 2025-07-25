Marlins Star Outfielder Could Be Best Option for Astros To Improve Offense
The Houston Astros have started things off well after the All-Star break with a 4-2 record in their first six games.
As the team continues to try to build its lead in the American League West, the Astros have some competition starting to emerge. While the Seattle Mariners have played well most of the year, the Texas Rangers are also starting to heat up a bit.
Houston had a fantastic first half of the season, but the team will be focused on trying to keep that up in the second half.
So far, the Astros have been led by a great duo at the top of their rotation and one of the best bullpens in the league behind them. While the rest of the rotation has hung in there, the hope is that some of the returning starters will be able to fix the issues in that unit.
With the trade deadline approaching, arguably the most pressing need for the team will be to get some help for the lineup.
Currently, three key players for the Astros are on the injured list, with Yordan Alvarez, Isaac Paredes and Jeremy Pena on the shelf.
While Pena should be back somewhat soon, the other two are hard to predict. With that being said, adding some help for the lineup, particularly in the outfield, would help out.
Kerry Miller of Bleacher Report recently wrote about the blueprint to success for the Astros at the trade deadline being to add Miami Marlins outfielder Kyle Stowers.
“As noted, Stowers figures to also be a main target of the Los Angeles Dodgers, who have a much better/deeper farm system to entice Miami into a deal. That shouldn't stop Houston from trying to acquire what could be the final piece of the championship puzzle, though.”
The Marlins appear like they will be sellers, and while Stowers is young and under team control, Miami might be willing to sell high with him having a strong campaign.
So far in 2025, Stowers has slashed 295/.373/.566 with 22 home runs and 61 RBI. It has been a breakout season for the 27-year-old, and while he might be able to help the Marlins win in the future, he could also bring back quite a haul.
If the Los Angeles Dodgers are interested, matching them in a potential trade offer could be challenging for the Astros. However, they have a decent farm system as well and paying a bit more for Stowers who could be part of the future as well might make dealing assets a bit easier to swallow.
With a chance to once again contend in 2025, adding a player the caliber of Stowers would not only help the Astros this year, but potentially for many to come as well.
