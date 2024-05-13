MLB Executives Vote Houston Astros Star as Most Likely to Get Traded
The Houston Astros played much better over the weekend, winning a series against an improved Detroit Tigers club. While the Astros have been one of the worst teams in baseball throughout the first 40 games of the season, they're just 6.5 games out of first place in the American League West.
6.5 is a tough task to come back from, but it's only May and if Houston gets hot, they'll be right there with the other top teams in the division.
Going off history, it'd make sense if they figured it out. With a roster full of star talent on both ends of the baseball, the Astros have proven over the past decade that they're the last team to count out.
However, due to injuries, it'll be tougher than it's ever been.
In the scenario where Houston doesn't figure it out, they could look to move veterans on the team who could help contending teams. At this point in the season, no name has been involved in more rumors than All-Star third baseman Alex Bregman.
An LSU product, Bregman has been a key piece to the success the team has had. However, Bregman hits free agency at the end of the season, and with no extension in place, it could be a good time to move him.
Mark Feinsand of MLB.com asked executives who the biggest name moved by the trade deadline would be.
Out of all the stars executives answered with, Bregman led the way with five votes.
"The 30-year-old Bregman is in the final year of a five-year, $100 million extension, and while general manager Dana Brown has talked about the desire to extend him, talks have not led to any optimism that a deal will get done," Feinsand wrote.
30-years-old, Bregman has struggled like never before this year, slashing .201/.270/.264 with one home run. His pending contract could be the reason for his sluggish start, but there's no excuses for the nine-year veteran.