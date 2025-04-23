MLB Insider Offers Bold Houston Astros Trade Idea if Team Struggles Continue
The Houston Astros are off to a mediocre start to the 2025 season. Heading into Wednesday, the team is 12-11 and they sit in third place in the AL West division.
The slow start should not come as much of a surprise, though. The Astros traded away an MVP Candidate in Kyle Tucker and Ryan Pressly to the Chicago Cubs, while failing to re-sign their All-Star third baseman, Alex Bregman.
With these players gone, Houston has struggled to get anything going and their streak of eight consecutive playoff appearances looks to be in jeopardy.
The Astros have some injuries they are dealing with at the moment, as well.
Spencer Arrighetti fractured his thumb, which puts him out for a few months. Additionally, J.P. France, Cristian Javier, Luis Garcia and Lance McCullers are all returning from long-term injuries.
With that in mind, the Astros are going to have to grind for wins throughout the season. But there is a chance they start losing more often, which could make them sellers at the trade deadline in July.
David Schoenfield of ESPN (ESPN+ subscription required) mentioned that Houston's season would have to go really wrong for them to become sellers. However, if that happens to be the case, their ace could be the first player moved.
Framber Valdez has been consistent and healthy since 2021. Since that year, the left-hander has accumulated 738.1 innings pitched though 117 starts. Along with that, he has struck out 714 batters, walked 248 and he has an ERA of 3.13.
That type of production year in and year out has made the 31-year-old valuable on the trade market. There are a few teams that could use him, and a majority of them do not have to play the Astros multiple times per year.
The return Houston would get for their Cy Young-type pitcher is massive. Even with Valdez most likely being a short-term rental, there are playoff contenders that would pay a big price to have the lefty leading them in the postseason.
The Astros could use some pitching depth, some infield prospects, or a catcher that is ready for the Major Leagues.
This is a down year for Houston, but it is not lost. There is plenty of time for them to turn it around and start competing in their division and the American League Wild Card race.
However, if the struggles continue, Framber Valdez might not be an Astro when the season ends.