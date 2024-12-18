MLB Insider Reports Nolan Arenado Continues To Be on Radar of Houston Astros
The Houston Astros still seem to be interested in bringing Alex Bregman back, but based on the reported financial gap between the two sides, there has been no progression in anything getting worked out.
Because of that, other teams are starting to circle for the two-time World Series champion, and he could be the next player who comes off the market.
After landing Isaac Paredes in the trade package that shipped Kyle Tucker out of town, the Astros no longer have a pressing need at third base if Bregman does decide to leave, but there's no doubt that bringing back their franchise legend would certainly help them compete for a World Series title this season and beyond.
With that in mind, Houston continues to be listed as a team interested in Nolan Arenado.
"The Astros – who will have to find a new third baseman if Bregman signs elsewhere – have emerged as a contender for Arenado, though a reunion with Bregman also remains on their radar. Houston acquired Isaac Paredes in the Tucker deal, so adding a third baseman isn't a necessity, but the Astros could move Paredes to first base if they acquired Arenado or re-signed Bregman," Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reports as the latest insider to share information on this situation.
Arenado has a no-trade clause, so he would have to approve a move to the Astros, but considering this team is much more ready to compete for a championship than his current club, the St. Louis Cardinals, it stands to reason that he wouldn't veto this deal.
This entire notion is interesting.
While the eight-time All-Star and 10-time Gold Glover would certainly make an impact for Houston, the front office would have to turn around and give up some more assets if they were to get something done.
He has three years and $52 million remaining on his deal, so this wouldn't be a rental situation and would provide stability - if he plays well - at the hot corner until top prospect Cam Smith is ready to take over.
It's not clear what type of trade package the Cardinals are looking to receive for Arendado.
He's coming off his least productive season since the 2020 COVID-shortened campaign with his offense getting worse each year. It was also the second time in a row he didn't win a Gold Glove or Silver Slugger award and was the first time since his second season in The Show he didn't get selected to the All-Star team.
There are risks that come with this signing, but if the Astros are ready to make another splash move, the interest in Arenado, as reported by multiple insiders, could cause them to make a trade for the best third baseman of a generation.