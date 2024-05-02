Multiple Injured Houston Astros Pitchers Make Important Progress
The Houston Astros pitching staff was riddled with injuries as the season began, and it played a key role in the team's slow start.
But now, slowly but surely, they are getting their pitching staff back to full strength.
Two of their injured stars, Cristian Javier and Jose Urquidy, made some important progress for their return to the lineup on Wednesday afternoon per Chandler Rome of The Athletic.
Urquidy is closer to a return, as he faced Jake Meyers and Joey Loperfido in live batting practice at Minute Maid Park.
The 29-year-old missed a good portion of the 2023 season with injury issues, and after some optimism entering 2024, he suffered another arm injury during spring training that forced him to start the year on the IL.
After a mix between both good and concerning updates, he appears to be getting closer to his much anticipated return.
The career-3.98 ERA pitcher will receive a warm welcome back into the rotation when he finally makes his season debut.
Javier seems to be a bit further away from making his return than Urquidy, but the update on him is still positive.
The 27-year-old had a bullpen session on Wednesday afternoon that was followed up by throwing on the mound with someone in the batter's box, although it wasn't against live swings.
Javier was off to a hot start in 2024, leading all starting pitchers with a 1.54 ERA, before being put on the 15-day injured list in April after experiencing neck discomfort.
The Dominican republic native had a down-year in 2023, but entered the season with a lot of hype surrounding him and had lived up to it so far.
At one point, the Astros had five different starting pitchers on the injured list.
Justin Verlander and Framber Valdez made their returns, and they could see these two pitchers come back soon as well.
This couldn't have come at a better time as they continue to fight their way out of the massive hole they put themselves into.