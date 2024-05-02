Inside the Astros

Multiple Injured Houston Astros Pitchers Make Important Progress

The Houston Astros had more than one injured pitcher make some important progress on Wednesday afternoon.

Dylan Sanders

Apr 9, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Houston Astros starting pitcher Cristian Javier (53)
Apr 9, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Houston Astros starting pitcher Cristian Javier (53) / Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

The Houston Astros pitching staff was riddled with injuries as the season began, and it played a key role in the team's slow start.

But now, slowly but surely, they are getting their pitching staff back to full strength.

Two of their injured stars, Cristian Javier and Jose Urquidy, made some important progress for their return to the lineup on Wednesday afternoon per Chandler Rome of The Athletic.

Urquidy is closer to a return, as he faced Jake Meyers and Joey Loperfido in live batting practice at Minute Maid Park.

The 29-year-old missed a good portion of the 2023 season with injury issues, and after some optimism entering 2024, he suffered another arm injury during spring training that forced him to start the year on the IL.

After a mix between both good and concerning updates, he appears to be getting closer to his much anticipated return.

The career-3.98 ERA pitcher will receive a warm welcome back into the rotation when he finally makes his season debut.

Javier seems to be a bit further away from making his return than Urquidy, but the update on him is still positive.

The 27-year-old had a bullpen session on Wednesday afternoon that was followed up by throwing on the mound with someone in the batter's box, although it wasn't against live swings.

Javier was off to a hot start in 2024, leading all starting pitchers with a 1.54 ERA, before being put on the 15-day injured list in April after experiencing neck discomfort.

The Dominican republic native had a down-year in 2023, but entered the season with a lot of hype surrounding him and had lived up to it so far.

At one point, the Astros had five different starting pitchers on the injured list.

Justin Verlander and Framber Valdez made their returns, and they could see these two pitchers come back soon as well.

This couldn't have come at a better time as they continue to fight their way out of the massive hole they put themselves into.

Published
Dylan Sanders

DYLAN SANDERS

Dylan Sanders graduated from Louisiana State University with a degree from the Manship School of Mass Communication in 2023. He was born in raised in Baton Rouge, LA but has also lived in Buffalo, NY. Though he is a recent graduate, he has been writing about sports since he was in high school, covering different sports from baseball to football. While in college, he wrote for the school paper The Reveille and for 247Sports. He was able cover championships in football, baseball and women's basketball during his time at LSU. He has also spent a few years covering the NFL draft and every day activities of the New Orleans Saints. He is a Senior Writer at Inside the Marlins and will also be found across Sports Illustrated's baseball sites as a contributing writer. You can follow him on Twitter or Instagram @dillysanders